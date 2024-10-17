New Metaphor: ReFantazio patch aims to resolve game-breaking progression bugs in the JRPG, with a PC release coming "at a later date"

A new patch for Metaphor: ReFantazio has just dropped, and it tackles some rare softlocking bugs - but the update isn't available for PC players just yet.

Legendary Persona developer Studio Zero has been cooking up some Metaphor updates since the brand-new JRPG's recent release, with the latest dropping earlier today. Patch 1.03 doesn't bring many major changes to the game, but the small adjustments it does boast are significant as they address game-breaking bugs. As written in Atlus' patch notes , the first change aims to fix "some bugs that could, on rare occasions, prevent progression under certain conditions."

The notes don't go into further detail regarding the "certain conditions" that cause softlocking issues in-game, but as a player myself, it's a relief to see them resolved anyway. Metaphor's second fix concerns connectivity, altering "the network connection processing when entering names." Neither change applies to PC players, however - as detailed by Atlus, 1.03 is out on PlayStation and Xbox but "Windows PC and Steam will follow at a later date."

Metaphor: ReFantazio patch 1.03 is now live for Xbox and PlayStation, check out the notes here ➡️ https://t.co/8Zsi7fCjPQOctober 16, 2024

There's no telling when it'll come to PC, but it shouldn't be too long. It sounds as though fans are coming up with their own solutions for the time being, though, with players commenting on the patch notes pointing to community-created mods. Others responding speculate about future updates, with some asking for Steam Deck-related fixes and a "motion blur slider or toggle" - a change I could certainly personally get behind.

