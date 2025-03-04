Konami spent over 5 years bringing an iconic JRPG series back to life as reviving Suikoden "would be over" before it began if they released a "half-baked product"

You only get one chance to make a first impression - sort of

Suikoden
(Image credit: Konami)

Konami spent five years remastering Suikoden 1 and 2 because the devs knew their attempts to revive the iconic JRPG series "would be over" before they began if they "were to release a half-baked product."

Speaking to Dengeki Online, producer Rui Naito reveals that planning for the remasters began in 2020 before an announcement came in September 2022. While an initial release window of the following year was missed, Naito says it was for a good reason. Even with a remaster, you only get one chance to make a first impression.

"With Suikoden I & II HD Remaster, I told [Director Takahiro] Sakiyama and his team to 'make something solid' because it is the starting point for the IP’s revival," Naito says (thanks, Automaton). "If we were to release a half-baked product, then [our attempt to revive the series] would be over."

As for what took so long, it's partly down to the old data the team was working with – Suikoden was released in 1995, after all – and a desire to get it right. As Naito says, get it wrong, and we're done.

"At the time, Murayama (Yoshihito Murayama, Suikoden series’ original creator) and the other game designers who came before me put significant thought into how to express these games' stories in a limited number of bits," Naito explains. "Even the number of exclamation marks in their original dialogue is an expression of their thoughts and feelings. Therefore, I knew we must not lose these aspects of the games."

Sakiyama adds that much of the development process involved deciding what needed improving and what needed to be left alone. The art style was one such thing to fall in the former's camp. Alongside the backgrounds, you've got 107 recruitable characters that join the protagonist to make the 108 stars of destiny.

To tackle such a task, Sakiyama asked Suikoden's original character designer, Junko Kawano, to redraw the lot of 'em for their combat and dialogue screens. "I am very grateful to her for doing not only these portraits, but also the illustrations for the opening and various illustrations for the games’ release," Sakiyama adds. I bet.

Aside from that, the devs added other quality-of-life features like autosave but decided to keep the difficulty as is to respect the original's vibe. As for how Konami is likely to fair in the task, we don't have long to wait as the HD remasters are due to release on March 6. Hopefully, it'll be worth the wait.

The underrated JRPG series is also getting an anime show from a Pokémon filmmaker right as the first game turns 30.

See more PC Gaming News
Iain Harris
Deputy News Editor

Iain joins the GamesRadar team as Deputy News Editor following stints at PCGamesN and PocketGamer.Biz, with some freelance for Kotaku UK, RockPaperShotgun, and VG24/7 thrown in for good measure. When not helping Ali run the news team, he can be found digging into communities for stories – the sillier the better. When he isn’t pillaging the depths of Final Fantasy 14 for a swanky new hat, you’ll find him amassing an army of Pokemon plushies.

