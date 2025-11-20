Former Square Enix exec says "we would love to make more Yoko Taro games," but "the audience size isn't big enough for the costs" if you ignore the Nier games that are big enough for the costs
The Nier Automata director recently said a lot of his recent projects have been canned
A former Square Enix executive has suggested that Yoko Taro, director of the smash-hit Nier series, might have a better chance of his games not being cancelled if his audience were bigger.
Some context: In a recent panel at G-CON 2025 between Drakengard and Nier Automata's Yoko Taro and Okami director Hideki Kamiya, the former said that he's not lazy, contrary to fan accusations, he's just having a difficult time getting games out the door because they keep getting binned.
"I often get told stuff like 'Why aren't you making a new sequel to NieR?' or 'Yoko Taro isn't doing anything,'" he said. "Recently, a lot of projects I was involved in got discontinued midway through development."