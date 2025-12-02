Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii isn't saying there's a Chrono Trigger remake, but he's not saying there isn't one: "I can't say ... I'll get told off!"

Dragon Quest series creator Yuji Horii is once again commenting, but not really saying much, about a potential Chrono Trigger remake.

Horii, who was supervisor and scenario writer on the original version of Chrono Trigger, inadvertently set the JRPG community ablaze back in May by seemingly confirming the existence of a Chrono Trigger remake, but later reports claimed he never actually mentioned one. Still, the toothpaste was unleashed from the tube, and Chrono Trigger diehards have been waiting eagerly, if not hopelessly, for an announcement.

Well, Horii is once again getting everyone talking... by not really talking. Per IGN, Horii appeared on a recent YouTube livestream and was asked for comment on the long-rumored Chrono Trigger remake, and he rather notably chose not to outright deny its existence, instead saying, "I can't say," "You shouldn't ask that!" and "I'll get told off!"