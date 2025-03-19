2024's best single-player game Metaphor: ReFantazio threatens to be 2025's best multiplayer game as one modder works to add online co-op to the JRPG

If you ask me, Metaphor: ReFantazio was the best single-player game that was released last year, but thanks to a new mod, it could end up being one of this year's greatest multiplayer games, too.

The latest JRPG from Persona 3, 4, and 5 director Katsura Hashino might feature some online functionality, but it's very minimal – it basically just gives you a window into other players' activities to see what they chose to do on a given day, or what level they were at the time. Otherwise, it's just you controlling your protagonist and his loyal allies, but an in-development mod from @rirurinuser will let players co-op their way through battles by taking control over specific characters.

In a short clip shared to Twitter, we see the mod working in a split-screen view, showing one side running around as the protagonist before launching into a fight and commanding the blue-haired hero. Once his turn ends, we see control passed over to player two, who decides what best boy Strohl should do.

A first look at a new mod I'm working on to add online multiplayer functionality to Metaphor: Refantazio pic.twitter.com/xOamnO4ibbMarch 15, 2025

With Metaphor: ReFantazio boasting a four-member party size, it's not clear if this is intended to support four players eventually, or if a duo of friends could each take command of a couple of characters, but creator @rirurinuser says "I'll be working on this over the course of this year," as well as contributing to the Persona 3 Reload "Femc Reloaded Project," which aims to add Persona 3 Portable's female protagonist to the JRPG remake. The modder is "adding femc's social links and events," and promises that "Saori will be real soon!"

Personally, I'm very curious to see where this Metaphor mod goes – there's clearly still work to be done on it, but it could be a genuinely fascinating way to experience the game alongside someone else. Hopefully, over time, those not playing as the protagonist are given some level of control outside of battles, too.

I'm just longingly imagining here, but it'd be incredible if players could actually take control of their different party members while exploring a dungeon or area. In the vanilla game, it's impossible to control anyone other than the protagonist while wandering around, while his allies are stuck following behind him, so being able to swap who you play as would be a fun change in general, multiplayer aside. Here's hoping the mod is on track to release sometime soon.

