Palworld developer's publishing arm signs a new horror game that doesn't sound creepy at all – a retro-style fishing adventure which definitely has "absolutely no eerie mysteries" whatsoever

After opening its new publishing arm in January, Palworld studio Pocketpair went on to sign a psychological horror game called Dead Take, which was so terrifying that the studio's communications director was "too scared to play." And now, it's picked up yet another.

Pocketpair Publishing reveals as much in a new post online, highlighting the horror game: "a retro-inspired adventure about fishing" with rusty sepia pixel art that sets its unsettling tone well, if you ask me. Amusingly, the team describes it as "a totally normal game about fishing with absolutely no eerie mysteries or horrors lurking beneath the water," instructing players to "please enjoy leisurely fishing!"

Fresh catch! Pocketpair Publishing has signed a new game!Normal Fishing, a retro-inspired adventure about fishing!🎣A totally normal game about fishing with absolutely no eerie mysteries or horrors lurking beneath the water. Please enjoy leisurely fishing!Wishlist today! pic.twitter.com/LKEBjvHSd6September 11, 2025

Riiight, leisurely fishing… Normal Fishing, as the game is oh so aptly dubbed, sounds like it'll provide anything but a leisurely time – judging by the upcoming indie gem's official Steam page, anyway. Developer The Bworg assures "there is absolutely nothing to worry about" in Normal Fishing. "Explore the lake," it writes, "chase and catch fish in frantic minigames, and uncover a much deeper, darker secret."

That last bit has me thinking that there absolutely is something to worry about, in fact – and screenshots of Normal Fishing further solidify this. One features a scary-looking lady with wide eyes seemingly staring the player character down, while another shows what appears to be a giant crab-like boss creature of sorts. The attached trailer isn't any less ominous, either, with the woman from the pictures turning into a corpse-like figure as the clip closes.

It's what you want out of a good horror game, though, and I, for one, can't wait to see Normal Fishing come to fruition. There's no release date just yet, sadly, with its Steam page simply stating that it's "coming soon." Here's hoping "soon" is right around the corner.

Check out these other upcoming indie games for even more to look forward to, or browse our list of all sorts of new games to get excited about.