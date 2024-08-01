I am infinitely more excited for the Until Dawn movie now that I know one of the best characters from the game is being played by the original actor

My hype levels for the Until Dawn movie were depressed somewhat when a PlayStation exec suggested the adaptation would feature an all-new cast of characters, but now THR is reporting that Dr. Hill actor Peter Stormare is reprising his role, and now I'm as enthused as ever.

In case you need a refresher, Dr. Hill is the psychiatrist that seemingly breaks the fourth wall and talks directly to you in-between chapters. His role in the overarching story is one of the most interesting in the game, and notably, Stormare's performance is one of the most captivating.

It's an encouraging sign that the powers that be at PlayStation Productions brought him on for the movie adaptation, not only because the production will benefit from his acting chops and the interesting character, but also because it proves there's still some story thread connecting the film and its source work.

THR also reports that Maia Mitchell, best known for her role as Callie Adams Foster in the long-running drama series The Fosters and its spinoff Good Trouble, and Belmont Cameli, who starred as Jamie Spano in Peacock's Saved by the Bell reboot, are joining the Until Dawn cast as well.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg is helming the pic in his return to horror and reuniting with his Annabelle: Creation writer-producer Gary Dauberman for the project. A release date hasn't been announced.

For more, check out the ever-growing list of upcoming video game movies and don't miss our chat with Borderlands boss Randy Pitchford about a potential sequel to the upcoming film.