Become purely and simply evil with the Halloween video game, unmasking in 2026

I'd say it was Christmas for horror fans if it wasn't a Halloween game being revealed at the Future Game Show. So let's just say it's Halloween for Halloween fans, with the debut trailer for a new solo and multiplayer take on the classic 1978 film.

Even better, it's executive-produced by the man himself, John Carpenter, and from IllFonic - a studio that knows what it's doing when it comes to recreating classic horror movies as a playable experience.

IllFonic previously made Friday the 13th and Killer Clowns from Outer Space, as well as Predator Hunting Grounds, Ghostbusters Spirits Unleashed and a host of other titles. So they have a fair bit of experience when it comes to translating the movie screen to a gamepad.

For Halloween that means a stealth horror game with both solo and multiplayer components. While IllFonic uses its talents for asymmetric multiplayer to breath life into the multiplayer side of the game, KARMA: The Dark World developer Pollard is helping out with the single player mode and cinematics.

Whichever mode you play it will focus on the night of the original movie, where Michael Myers is loose in Haddonfield, killing anyone he can find. Illfonic are promising to keep everything as true to the 1978 film as possible with gameplay, locations, ambiance, music, and art direction all aiming to recreate the setting.

At its core this is a stealth horror game with a focus on hiding in the shadows. Why you're hiding all depends on who you're playing as, with Michael Myers focused on the stalking and killing people thing, while keeping the police away. Civilians, on the other hand, must try to fight back while saving others and trying to warn the police.

Halloween will be releasing in 2026 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X.

