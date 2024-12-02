Hear me out, this 3 year old PS4 game should be at the top of your Cyber Monday shopping list

We know you love a good video game, and we know you love to shop for Cyber Monday video game deals. While it's easy to get caught up on the newest and most popular games, why not consider some of the more overlooked and underrated - especially now, while they're at a good price?

Neo: The World Ends with You is a sequel to the 2007 video game by Square Enix and it's currently down to just $24.88 at Amazon (was $49.99). Sure, 14 years might seem like quite a long time to wait for a follow-up, but we promise it's worth it. Much like its predecessor, the game takes place in a dreamy, otherwordly version of the Shibuya district of Tokyo, Japan, and sees a new crop of young adults play the Reapers' game.

After completing the main game, players can also take part in a bonus game that involves completing a series of exciting side quest - and you may just unlock something fun if you complete them.

Keep in mind that because PS4 games are a little bit on the pricier side, a 50% off discount is a pretty big deal. The game usually retails for $49.99, but is now just $24.88 over at Amazon. This is super reasonable, and we recommend jumping on it before it's gone.

NEO: The World Ends with You - PlayStation 4 | $49.99 $24.88 at Amazon

Save $24 - A 50% off discount is nothing to shake a stick at. If you loved 2007's The World Ends with You and need something to fill the Kingdom Hearts-shaped hole in your heart, this sequel RPG is for you. Besides, don't you want to fight to the death while you're already dead? Buy it if: ✅ You like an emotional RPG

✅ You loved the original 2007 game

✅ You're a fan of Kingdom Hearts: Chain of Memories Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't have a PS4 Price Check: Best Buy

Should you buy NEO: The World Ends with You?

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Short answer: Yes. $24.88 for a high-quality, critically acclaimed PS4 game with vibrant, complex characters and an emotional storyline that echoes the flagship game and will ease the pain of wanting a new Kindom Hearts game...that's a deal that you can't really beat. Plus, the game has 3D graphics (different from the 2007 game's 2D world) and a bonus game that unlocks a surprise or two. You'd be silly not to jump on this deal!

