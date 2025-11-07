With big "this is fine" energy, Take-Two CEO says GTA 6 will be the "most extraordinary title anyone's ever seen in the history of entertainment" as latest delay sends Grand Theft Auto fans spiraling

As hopeful fans await Grand Theft Auto 6 while grappling with yet another delay, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has assured that Rockstar Games "will deliver an unrivalled blockbuster entertainment experience."

The lead shared words on the GTA 6 delay in a recent letter to shareholders accompanying Take-Two's new financial results, and although Zelnick didn't provide a direct reason for the postponement himself, he did say the company feels "excited and confident" in developers' ability to release a stellar game. He doubles down on this in a direct statement to Variety, explaining that Rockstar and Take-Two overall hope to launch the best possible title.

"In this instance, of course, we're seeking to release the most extraordinary title anyone's ever seen in the history of entertainment," admits Zelnick. "That's a tall order. And in this instance, Rockstar Games believes a limited amount of additional time is required for polish to support that view." It certainly is a tall order, especially when considering the success of predecessors like GTA 5, and the shaky history of GTA 6 development so far.

Not only has the upcoming game suffered two delays now, with the previous one pushing the release date to May 26, 2026, and the latest to November 19, 2026, but Rockstar also just laid off over 30 employees last month. Although the company stated that the firings were due to leaks of "confidential information" and the GTA 6 delay had no connection to them afterward, it's hard not to be concerned about the future of the studio and the Grand Theft Auto series.

Zelnick seems sure of the decision to delay GTA 6, however, describing Take-Two's "desire to deliver as perfect an entertainment experience as we possibly can, and to try to live up to consumers' extraordinary expectations, and then exceed those expectations" at the company's financial results conference. He also assured the team has "never regretted" a delay, so here's hoping that continues to be the case come the long-awaited GTA 6 launch.

