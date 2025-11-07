Take-Two CEO says "we've never regretted" a delay as GTA 6 slips again, and points to companies that ignored necessary delays "at their peril"

Even so, Strauss Zelnick says "it's always painful when we move a date"

GTA 6
GTA 6 has been hit with yet another meaty delay, but CEO of Rockstar Games parent company Take-Two Interactive, Strauss Zelnick, says "we've never regretted" pushing a game back.

Originally slated to launch this fall, GTA 6 was delayed to May 26, 2026, earlier this year, and last night, it was further pushed back to November 19, 2026. An almost six-month delay certainly isn't insignificant, but speaking in Take-Two's latest earnings conference call following the delay announcement, Zelnick explains that the driving factors behind the move are "a desire to deliver as perfect an entertainment experience as we possibly can, and to try to live up to consumers' extraordinary expectations, and then exceed those expectations."

