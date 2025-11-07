Don't sweat the GTA 6 delay, Take-Two CEO says GTA 5 is "still the most technologically advanced title in the marketplace" after 12 years

News
By published

"GTA 5 has been the standard-bearer, not just for the company but for the industry, for three console generations now"

GTA 5 cheat codes and phone numbers
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick reckons GTA 5 is "the most technologically advanced game in the marketplace" even after the 12 long years that have transpired since its launch in 2013. I don't know how much that softens the blow of GTA 6 being delayed again, but it's a noteworthy take.

Zelnick took questions during a financial call that took place in the literal minutes following the announcement of GTA 6's latest delay, so naturally the topic came up quite a bit. One investor asked Zelnick about the vibe at the studio in the wake of the delay, and how much of the decision to delay had to do with polish.

Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick

After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.