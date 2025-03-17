Sick of waiting for GTA 6, one modder has put its map into GTA 5, and you can try it out right now

Fine, I'll do it myself

GTA 6
One dedicated Grand Theft Auto fan is sick of waiting for GTA 6, so they've modded an interpretation of its map into GTA 5.

As spotted by VG247, YouTuber Dark Space shares a video detailing the map they've added to GTA 5 that's based on the snippets we saw in the GTA 6 trailer. We got a glimpse of white sand beaches, luxurious beachfront properties, and some slightly more rural swampland, but Dark Space is quick to point out that this modded map contains a lot of speculation and is in no way official. Still, the map is to scale, so it's an interesting way to get a feel for how big GTA 6 may be.

It's also a very basic and bare map. A lot of the assets are ones repurposed from GTA 5, and there's no traffic or pedestrians roaming about either.

Regardless, "playing on this map will remind you how insane GTA 6 is gonna be," Dark Space says.

GTA 6 is set in Vice City, which is based on Miami. This new iteration of Vice City also includes some of Florida's iconic swamps, too. There were plenty of references to real-life events you may have missed in the GTA 6 trailer, like the Florida Joker. Dark Space has also added some funny billboards and real-life Miami art installations to their version of the map to make it feel a bit more believable.

If you want to try the map out for yourself, you'll need to join Dark Space's Discord server.

There's also an official modding tool that Rockstar has approved to help make modding the new PC version of GTA even easier, so we may see even more mods like this in the future.

In the meantime, check out all of the new video game release dates this year so you know what to look forward to.

