"Rockstar delaying GTA 6 is a flex": Analyst says the studio's "most valuable currency" is anticipation, so Take-Two is strategically polishing its $2.7 billion project

Two high-profile delays and an eight-ish year development cycle would be enough to sink most studios, but for GTA 6 maker Rockstar Games, a longer wait only leads to more hype. So the latest delay was actually a "flex," according to one games analyst.

GTA 6 is still more than a year away - it's now launching on November 19, 2026 - and that elongated wait has apparently barely left a dent in the well-polish Rockstar Games machine. NYU professor and games industry researcher Joost van Dreunen told GamesRadar+ the six-month delay "has an insignificant impact on [parent company Take-Two]."

"Take-Two's strong quarterly results, bolstered by Zynga’s turnaround and 2K’s solid year, give it breathing room," he added. "Even after an 8 percent stock dip on the news, Wall Street raised price targets, signaling confidence that GTA 6 will deliver its projected $2.7 billion launch windfall."

But only the developer behind GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 could push back its golden goose by half a year without barely a scratch. If anything, it helps GTA 6's case to leave fans waiting a little longer. "Rockstar delaying GTA 6 is a flex," van Dreunen continued. "The studio knows that anticipation is its most valuable currency, and it's making the most of it. Historically, every major GTA entry has slipped at least once, and each time the end result justified the wait."

Games analysts aren't alone in that sentiment either. While talking about the historic levels of excitement fuelling the GTA 6 marketing campaign - one that's seen fans wildly theorize over trailers and even comb over all 5,000 frames - Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser said people are so hyped because GTA games don't come around that often.

"What's happening here is less about missed deadlines and more about Take-Two tightening its blockbuster model: one perfect global release that dominates headlines, stock charts, and audience attention all at once," van Dreunen said. "Strategically, this reshapes the 2026 holiday season. Every other publisher just lost their prime launch window because when GTA drops, the whole industry goes quiet. Meanwhile, Take-Two can afford patience. In an era of rushed live-service fatigue, Rockstar's commitment to 'finished games' is both retro and radical—and that's exactly why GTA 6 will matter far beyond its release date."

