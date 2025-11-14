"Going against GTA 6 for such games would be suicide": GTA 6 delay is bad for everyone except Rockstar, as analysts predict major devs will avoid a 2026 winter release like it's rancid

Like rain or a birthday party, you can't avoid the inevitability of GTA 6. For fans, anticipating one of the biggest video game launches in history is exciting. But other developers should treat it more like a stick of dynamite and avoid its delayed release window at all costs, analysts say.

Even after several delays rendering it immaterial until November 19, 2026, Rockstar's long anticipated GTA 5 sequel will undoubtedly be "the gaming event of the decade," Circana industry analyst Mat Piscatella tells GamesRadar+, "so no matter when it releases it will provide its own gravity."

He usually asks developers to retain a sprinkle of confidence, telling us, "There are no open release windows anymore. So generally, I believe folks should put out their games at the best time for them and not worry too much about competitive releases."

But Piscatella takes this advice back with GTA 6. "In this case," he says about the game's release date, "I'd make a very big exception and would want to avoid that week if possible."

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Dr. Serkan Toto, CEO of Japan-focused consultancy Kantan Games, remarks that "GTA 6 itself would sell extremely well even if [Rockstar parent company] Take-Two set the release to December 31, 2026 at midnight." With that in mind, "any blockbuster previously planned for a holiday 2026 is very likely not happening now, as going against GTA 6 for such games would be suicide."

It hurts, but it's true. "GTA 6 is likely to suck all the air out of the room," DFC Intelligence consultancy CEO David Cole tells us.

Still, with multiple delays already behind GTA 6 – Rockstar has been developing the game, in some capacity, for over a decade – Toto notes "there is of course the very real danger of avoiding winter 2026 (and missing the most lucrative season for video games) only to see Take-Two delay GTA 6 again into 2027."

Another delay might upset everyone – fans and other major game developers – but Rockstar will undoubtedly remain as calm as lavender. In fact, NYU Stern School of Business video games professor Joost van Dreunen tells us "Rockstar delaying GTA 6 is a flex. The studio knows that anticipation is its most valuable currency, and it's making the most of it."

