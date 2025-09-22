GTA 5's Trevor actor feels "nothing inside" for GTA 6 and tells gamers to go "read Dostoevsky's Crime and Punishment," while Franklin's actor says "f*** that book"

As ridiculous as it may seem to you, a person who is reading articles about video games on the internet, not everyone plays games. That includes Steven Ogg, the actor who played Trevor in GTA 5. Even with the upcoming release of GTA 6 hasn't moved Ogg, who feels "absolutely nothing" about the upcoming release, and suggests that some gamers should probably spend a little more time reading.

Ogg was asked by YouTuber Harrison Shipp (via PC Gamer) if he was excited for GTA 6, to which the actor replied, "I feel nothing inside." Ogg says "I'm not a gamer. I've never played video games." He hasn't even played GTA 5, the game that he appeared in.

"So I feel absolutely nothing," Ogg says. "Someone said yesterday at one point 'You should play GTA 5.' I said 'Why?' They said 'Because it's so great!' And I said 'Well, one day you should read Dostoevsky's Crime and Punishment,' and he went completely blank."

Trevor from GTA 5 says this about GTA 6 - YouTube Watch On

Ogg has a reputation among the GTA 5 fandom for being a bit cantankerous, but he's previously denied that he "hates" the GTA series and his "awesome" character, even if he has no intention of playing GTA 6. Asking gamers to read Dostoevsky, though, might be a bit of a stretch.

It's around this point in the video that Franklin actor Shawn Fonteno appears from offscreen, stares directly at the camera, and says "Shut the fuck up." It's unclear, in this moment, who it is who needs to shut up, or if Fonteno even has any idea what the subject of the conversation is. As the interviewer admits to not knowing who Dostoevsky is, Fonteno also tells him to "shut the fuck up."

As Ogg continues to compare his disinterest in playing games with a hypothetical disinterest in books, he asks "Are you excited about that book coming out?" While Fonteno was not the one the question was addressed to, he responds: "No, fuck that book." I'm sure some number of inattentive lit students would agree.

