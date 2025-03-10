GTA publisher is suing a GTA Online website that lets you buy hacked accounts, which "risks upending the GTA 5 player experience"

GTA publisher Take-Two is suing PlayerAuctions, a third-party asset marketplace that allows people to buy and sell GTA Online accounts and items.

As reported by Polygon , Take-Two alleges : "PlayerAuctions offers a vast online marketplace containing thousands of listings for unauthorized, infringing GTA 5 content – including heavily modified player accounts, in-game assets, and virtual currency – all gained by using hacking software, cheats, and technical exploits."

I checked out the PlayerAuctions website myself and saw plenty of GTA Online accounts across all platforms that come with hundreds of millions of in-game dollars, businesses, cars, and other buffs such as maxed out character stats or a high level. Accounts sold on the platform range from $5 to $850.

Take-Two claims "PlayerAuctions reaps millions in revenue by taking a cut of every transaction on its marketplace." It also alleges the website "harms innocent GTA 5 players," because the site "risks upending the GTA 5 player experience and interferes with the balance and fairness of the game."

In GTA Online, you either buy in-game money via shark cards that cost real money, or you grind missions and criminal activities. So, while buying a hacked or boosted account can hurt other players, it also likely hurts Take-Two as it means fewer people are going to be buying the shark cards.

A big sticking point in the lawsuit is the use of hacks, glitches, mods, and exploits that Take-Two claims infringe on its intellectual property. It does also note that giving over control of your GTA Online account to a third-party is a violation of its code of conduct, which implies even if you simply paid someone to play the game for you a lot and grind out missions your account could be at risk if Take-Two found out.

I'll admit, the grind in GTA Online can be a long and arduous one, but if you pop on a podcast or play with friends it's a nice way to pass some hours. I don't see the point in paying for boosting. If you're not enjoying the grind, why are you playing?

