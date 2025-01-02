GTA Online fans find a "loophole" to enable crossplay across PC and PS4, and apparently all you need is a jailbroken console, a dev copy of GTA 5, and access to a private server

GTA Online may be the lifeblood that's kept Grand Theft Auto fans going throughout the over decade-long wait for GTA 6 , but more than 11 years on from its launch, developer Rockstar still hasn't added crossplay to allow players across different platforms to dive into the action together. However, some fans have apparently found a workaround, but it's not straightforward.

Specifically, according to Twitter account GTASixInfo, a "loophole" has been found to enable crossplay across PS4 and PC, but it involves using a custom private server, a jailbroken PS4, and a dev copy of GTA 5 – none of which are things the average player likely has access to. Specifically, in this case, the private server is called Los Santos Online (which has an access fee to boot). Gameplay footage from Los Santos Online's Discord server owner Jorby has showcased the crossplay in action, showing two players flying around together in one helicopter after the loophole in question (which seemingly hasn't been publicly explained) allowed the PS4 user to "join the same lobby as PC players."

Crossplay on GTA Onlinebetween PS4 and PC has officially been achieved, thanks to @lossantosonline.Using a custom LSO private server on a jailbroken PS4 anda dev copy of GTA 5, they found a loophole that allowed them to join the same lobby as PC players.This proves Rockstar… pic.twitter.com/DIhwDv9NnMDecember 31, 2024

GTASixInfo suggests that this "proves Rockstar can implement crossplay but has chosen not to," which could be true to an extent, but as other fans have pointed out, the reality may be more complex. The tweet replies are packed with people concerned about cheaters, hackers, and modders in the PC pool – if the floodgates were fully opened for players regardless of platform to explore the game together, it could be bad news for those just minding their business on consoles. To be fair, at this point it seems unlikely that Rockstar is suddenly going to change its approach to GTA Online crossplay anyway, but heading into GTA 6 and beyond, it'll be interesting to see if fans will be given a new online experience, and if there'll be more room for players to interact across PC and consoles at that point.

With that shiny new '5' now sitting proudly at the end of the current calendar year, we've officially entered what I'm sure for many is simply 'GTA 6 year,' and after such a long wait, it feels hard to believe that it's actually upon us. That's assuming that it doesn't get hit with a last-minute delay , anyway.

