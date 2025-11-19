GTA 6 will launch in exactly one year, but some fans don’t believe it: "1 year from now we will be waiting for it to come out in a year"
"The fact that the game would've originally released around this time…"
In one year's time – unless there's yet another delay – we'll have GTA 6 in our hands, and the fans can't quite believe it.
Hey, it's late 2025, and GTA 6 is set to be out by now! At least it was before a delay that shifted the open-world game to May 26, 2026… and then a second delay that pushed it another six months to November 19, 2026. But we're now on November 19, 2026, so barring another delay, we'll be playing it in a year. For what it's worth, Take-Two's CEO says, "I'm highly confident on the new date", but he was also confident about the last one, so (plus there weren't massive protests about firings before).
Users on the GTA 6 Subreddit have posted about just that, and it's a shocking reminder for some, with one user saying, "The fact that the game would've originally released around this time…" Meanwhile, others aren't very confident about this upcoming date, with another saying, "1 year from now we will be waiting for it to come out in a year." While someone else would rather we ignore the fact in the first place, so as not to tempt fate, saying, "Every time y'all make a countdown, it's gonna get delayed again."