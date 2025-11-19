GTA 6 will launch in exactly one year, but some fans don’t believe it: "1 year from now we will be waiting for it to come out in a year"

In one year's time – unless there's yet another delay – we'll have GTA 6 in our hands, and the fans can't quite believe it.

Hey, it's late 2025, and GTA 6 is set to be out by now! At least it was before a delay that shifted the open-world game to May 26, 2026… and then a second delay that pushed it another six months to November 19, 2026 . But we're now on November 19, 2026, so barring another delay, we'll be playing it in a year. For what it's worth, Take-Two's CEO says, "I'm highly confident on the new date", but he was also confident about the last one, so (plus there weren't massive protests about firings before ).