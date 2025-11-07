CD Projekt Red digs up a hatchet it buried with Cyberpunk 2077 after Rockstar delays Grand Theft Auto 6 again: "No more delays are happening"

In the wake of GTA 6's delay to November, 2026, CD Projekt Red has reminded everyone of its own mishaps when it comes to releasing games that weren't ready - cough, cough - Cyberpunk 2077.

Just yesterday, Rockstar Games announced that the release date of GTA 6 has been pushed back for a second time, this time from next May to next November, almost a year from now. The developer said the extra six months will let it deliver "the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve."

In response, The Witcher 4 studio CD Projekt Red dug up a five-year-old social media post: "No more delays are happening," which it tweeted after delaying Cyberpunk 2077 for the last time.

The wordless, almost creepy warning serves as a reminder of what happens when a game gets shoved out to store shelves without actually being ready. Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most high-profile and notoriously buggy/broken video game launches of this generation, but you probably don't need me to tell you that.

As much as the post is a warning to Rockstar Games, it's also a reminder for players to probably have patience because, and allow me to quote Gabe Newell here: "Late is just for a little while, suck is forever." Well, in the case of Cyberpunk, suck was up until update 2.0 or so, but still, no one wants to wait for GTA 6 to get good three years after we all buy it, right?

Rockstar's parent company seems well aware of this anyway, as Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick told investors, "When our competitors go to market before something was ready, bad things happen."

