God of War actor Christopher Judge says he hopes a potential sequel will take place in Egypt, but "I have no doubt that no matter what pantheon it is, it will be great"

Christopher Judge, the iconic booming voice behind Kratos from Sony Santa Monica's God of War series, says his hope for the series' next game is an entry taking place in Egypt, which indeed sounds pretty rad.

During a panel at MCM London Comic Con, sent to GamesRadar+ via press release, Judge seemingly let slip, and then retracted, the potential existence of a third game in Sony's rebooted God of War series. The last entry was 2022's God of War Ragnarok, which was a triumphant success critically and commercially, but has yet to spawn a follow-up, at least not that we know.

"Because I became best known as Teal'c from Stargate, to go to Egypt would be a completion of my circle," Judge said. "But whatever is decided - wait… if there is another game, I have no doubt that no matter what pantheon it is, it will be great."

A God of War game set in ancient Egypt is definitely an intriguing proposal, and presumably would be a massive visual and thematic shakeup from previous entries, not to mention a cool full circle moment for Judge.

Still, a post-Ragnarok God of War game has yet to be announced, or even teased, by PlayStation, and Judge's comments by no means confirm a follow-up. Still, both 2018's God of War and Ragnarok were incredibly well-received games with strong sales, and without spoiling anything, Ragnarok definitely leaves the door open for a sequel.

This is all to say, whether or not Judge actually goofed and revealed something he wasn't supposed to, I'd be surprised if Sony decides against continuing the series. And after three long years, I'm definitely ready to return to that world.

