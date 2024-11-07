18 years into the series, Gears of War devs confirm the original Marcus and Dom actors are "so back" for the prequel Gears of War: E-Day

Gears of War: E-Day is bringing back John DiMaggio and Carlos Ferro to once again star as Marcus Fenix and Dominic "Dom" Santiago, respectively, developer The Coalition has confirmed.

DiMaggio and Ferro first starred in the original Gears of War way back in 2006, which is somehow 18 years ago now. Given that the next mainline entry, Gears of War: E-Day, is a prequel set 14 years before the events of the first game, it wasn't entirely clear whether we'd get to hear DiMaggio and Ferro's iconic voice lines again, but thankfully that's now been confirmed in a tweet from The Coalition.

"We are so back," reads the tweet, which was shared in celebration of the Gears of War series' 18th anniversary.

We are so back. 🤜🤛 On today's 18th anniversary of Gears of War, we're proud to share that John DiMaggio and @RealCarlosFerro are reprising their roles as the iconic voices of Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago in Gears of War: E-Day. pic.twitter.com/x9uaH9R0sRNovember 7, 2024

DiMaggio and Ferro also played the roles in 2008's Gears of War 2, 2011's Gears of War 3, 2013's Gears of War Judgment, 2016's Gears of War 4, and 2019's Gears of War 5.

Gears of War: E-Day is an origin story that takes place across several days and explores the long-running series' Emergence Day event, in which the Locust Horde rose from its underground civilization and invaded the Earth-like planet of Sera, killing billions of people and igniting the Locust War that's been a backdrop to each Gears game's narrative.

There's no release date for Gears of War: E-Day just yet, but the last we heard it was reportedly targeting a 2025 launch, y'know, just in case you didn't already have enough upcoming games to look forward to next year.

Diablo 4 boss' plan for Gears of War 6 would've taken the series to space, but "we weren't going to start Mass Effect-ing this."