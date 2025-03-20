System Shock 2 celebrates 25 years with a remaster that brings the iconic sci-fi shooter to consoles for the first time ever in June

Nightdive Studio's long-awaited System Shock 2 spruce-up has finally got a release date, and it's barely three months away.

As revealed in a new trailer at the Future Games Show Spring Edition, System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch on June 26, 2025. While the sci-fi horror shooter made a name for itself on the PC around 25 years ago, the upcoming remaster will bring it to consoles for the first time ever.



Wishlist System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster on Steam now

Once known as the System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition, this version features improved visuals, gameplay, and performance, as well as cross-play co-op multiplayer, mod support, and other features.

To elaborate a bit more, everything from cutscenes to character and weapon models has been improved to support 4K 144 FPS on PC and up to 120 FPS on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The System Shock 2 remaster also includes other oft-requested features like an adjustable FOV and ultra-widescreen support.

Here's the story blurb: "Set 42 years after the events of the first System Shock, antagonist Shodan and her army of merciless mutants infest the starship Von Braun. Players embody a soldier who awakes from cryo-sleep with cybernetic implants grafted to his flesh. As he sets out to unravel the horrifying mystery of the derelict starship, he’ll need to hone his upgradable skills and utilize powerful weapons and paranormal psionic abilities to survive the monstrous creations of Shodan – and endure her narcissistic god complex."

System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster is out June 26, 2025.



