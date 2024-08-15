Overwatch 2 players in shambles as no Egyptian characters have actual Egyptian skins in the very Egyptian Season 12 Battle Pass

Overwatch 2's new season launches next week, but it looks like heroes who have links to Egyptian culture aren't receiving much from the Egyptian-themed season.

Season 12: New Frontiers comes to Overwatch 2 next week on August 20, chiefly bringing with it new Support hero Juno. Elsewhere, it's fair to say New Frontiers is inspired by Egyptian history and culture, with a new Clash map called 'Throne of Anubis,' and a new Mythic skin called 'Anubis Reaper' for the shotgun-toting villain.

Unfortunately, as the tweet below points out, it doesn't look like the heroes relating to Egypt are actually getting much of anything from the new season. Ana seems to be getting a new skin and Mythic weapon, the former related to Japanese mythology, while Pharah is merely getting one new in-game shop skin.

Ram? NOTHINGGGGZen? NOTHINGGAna? NOTHINGGGVenture? NOTHINGGGPharah? Shop skin :) https://t.co/s115vfWXXnAugust 14, 2024

Elsewhere though, Ramattra isn't getting anything in the new Season 12, nor is Zenyatta. The former character not receiving an Egyptian look is pretty bizarre, considering Blizzard revealed that the character was originally inspired by Pharaohs during development (thanks, PCGamesN).

In response, other Twitter users are pointing out that some of the heroes mentioned here, like Zenyatta, did recently receive new garb in past Overwatch 2 events. The point of the original Twitter user, though, isn't that they haven't been updated for a long time, but that they haven't received attention during the Egyptian-inspired Season 12, which would make perfect sense for them given their backgrounds.

