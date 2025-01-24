Doom: The Dark Ages "isn't designed to be the end" of the iconic shooter series, with director Hugo Martin saying he "wouldn't have a problem doing this for a long time"

Doom: The Dark Ages is finally releasing this May on all platforms, but id Software creative director Hugo Martin says fans don't have to worry about the new shooter marking the end of the iconic series.

Speaking with PC Gamer during a recent preview event, Martin reveals that The Dark Ages isn't a conclusion of any kind despite standing as the third entry amid the series' more modern titles. "It isn't designed to be the end of something," explains the director - but that doesn't mean that developers are ready to look ahead of the medieval twist on Doom just yet. "Genuinely, sincerely, we're really just focused on this right now."

The lead asserts once more, however, that The Dark Ages won't be "a period on the end of a sentence." In fact, it sounds as though there's likely quite a bit more still to come down the line - from Martin himself, too. "I like making Doom games," he admits. "I wouldn't have a problem doing this for a long time." It's unsurprising to hear, with Martin having been at id Software since 2013 when he first joined the studio as art director.

There's no telling what direction Doom will take after The Dark Ages, though, or if any future titles will be as unique as the 2025 entry with its controversial sprint option , shield saw, and perhaps most importantly, its new medieval setting. Between all of the massive demons and the "cybernetic, fire-breathing dragon," however, I'd personally argue there's more than enough to keep us occupied until another shiny Doom shooter swoops into the limelight.

