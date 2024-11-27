Delta Force dev says hackers are a "long-lasting cancer" of FPS games: "It’s either us or the cheaters"

One way a good game can die is if cheaters infest it - just look at what happened to TitanFall 2 . That's why a dev for the upcoming Delta Force FPS game says the team is going to be working hard to prevent hacking from day one.

Delta Force is a reboot of a 25-year-old FPS game and everyone loved its demo during the Steam Next Fest . It's coming with a remaster of the original campaign, set in Somalia, 1993, during a United States military operation in Mogadishu - one of the U.S. military's worst defeats in modern history, and the same conflict depicted in the film Black Hawk Down.

In an interview with VideoGamer , game director Ricky Liao understands that cheaters in a free-to-play game can quickly put off paying players. "As Delta Force is free-to-play, and we are really meaning to support the game for years to come, we know how crucial it is to battle cheaters for our game," Liao says.

He also says cheating is a "long-lasting cancer of the genre," and "it’s either us or the cheaters. For us, it’s not just about the player sentiment. It’s about the very survival of Delta Force and this community."

The game's multiplayer is due to launch into early access December 5, 2024, and will have a "zero tolerance cheating policy" and use ACE anti-cheat as well as a "dedicated live operation team that’s always on standby to address cheating issues." There's also a "mist" system that supposedly prevents any software from seeing anything a player can't see, which should hopefully prevent wallhacking cheats.

Liao says "the ultimate goal is to make hacking not worth their while," but only time will tell if developer Team Jade can do this.

If your trigger finger is itching, try out some of the best FPS games you can play right now while you wait for Delta Force to launch.