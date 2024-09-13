Beloved 2010 shooter Singularity returns to Microsoft's storefront, but fans are hoping for a Game Pass or Xbox release: "Are they cooking a port?"

Following the Xbox 360 store shutdown in July, Raven Software's iconic shooter Singularity was no longer available via Microsoft - until now, that is.

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted a new listing for Singularity on the Microsft Store - but much like its Steam counterpart, it's a PC-only listing which means that it includes no achievements or compatibility on Xbox. Despite these caveats, the 2010 horror shooter's seemingly sudden reappearance has sparked hopes of a possible future launch on Game Pass as well as a fresh Xbox port.

Fans discuss the possibilities in a recent Reddit thread , where they speculate about backward compatibility, Game Pass, new ports, and more. "Only on PC and no achievements but still VERY interesting," writes one. "Are they cooking a port for current-gen consoles or making the 360 version BC too? Or is this just a random game they decided to put on the MS Store?" Others wonder why the listing was "stealth dropped" on the store.

"Considering they didn't announce anything officially (to my knowledge), I assume there might be either a console port or BC port in development." Replies bring up examples of similar releases, like the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy which was "stealth-dropped on the MS store for PC months before it came to Game Pass." A fan says that such scenarios are why they'll "be cautiously optimistic that this is in preparation for a bigger announcement."

There's no telling what's in store behind the scenes for Singularity - it is certainly interesting that the PC-only version of the game emerged on the Microsoft Store just a couple of months after its initial Xbox delisting, but that doesn't necessarily mean that anything more is planned for the banger FPS. Regardless, fans are maintaining "lots of hope" that Singularity and other beloved games will come to Game Pass or get new ports.

