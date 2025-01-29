As Marvel Rivals continues to dominate hero shooters, Overwatch 2 teases "groundbreaking PvP gameplay changes" on the way
These changes "will be unlike anything you’ve seen before"
By most accounts, Marvel Rivals is now the king of the hero shooter mountain, but that doesn't mean Overwatch's time has passed. Blizzard is teasing an Overwatch 2 Spotlight event for February 12 that'll tell us about a "groundbreaking" set of changes for the venerable FPS.
Seriously, Blizzard keeps using that word. In a blog post titled "groundbreaking PvP gameplay changes coming," the devs say that "in 2025, Overwatch 2 is going to be packed with groundbreaking changes to the PvP experience that will be unlike anything you’ve seen before." Such major changes, in fact, that "it’s going to take more than a blog or a developer update to let you know what we have coming this year."
The Overwatch 2 Spotlight will broadcast February 12 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT via YouTube and Twitch. "Not only we are looking at incredible changes how the game is played, but you’ll get a glance at new heroes, new maps, and even more content coming this February and beyond," Blizzard says.
While some players have been perhaps a bit too eager to dance on Overwatch's supposed grave, Overwatch 2 has certainly struggled to find its footing, leaving the door wide open for a game like Marvel Rivals to steal the spotlight. Recently, Blizzard has begun to experiment with things like a return to 6v6 action and a full-on Overwatch Classic mode, and it seems the devs have more in mind as they work to recapture the hero shooter's best days.
It's time to stop calling Marvel Rivals an Overwatch 2 killer now that its features have already surpassed it.
Dustin Bailey
