Hopes that Overwatch 2 will fully return to 6v6 matches are raised as the playtest is extended thanks to "continued player interest"

Overwatch 2 switching up the team sizes to make matches 5v5 was a controversial move, but now you can play it the old school way, 6v6, and soon with an open queue format.

Starting today, the 6v6 playtest will be extended thanks to "continued player interest and excitement for the mode," writes game director Aaron Keller. He adds that "the 6v6 card will move to the Arcade. It will be available until midseason, then transition to a 6v6 Open Queue format - Min 1, Max 3."

This means each team will need at least one support, DPS, and tank, and can have a maximum of three people playing any one role. So, the most outlandish team compositions won't be very wild at all as you could only have three people in the same role, compared to the Wild West of the original Overwatch when you could have six DPS or five support and one tank.

The original Overwatch featured two teams of six players facing off against each other, and there was no role queue system. So if five people wanted to play DPS and one wanted to play support, well, it'd be a tough time for the support, but they could play that way if they wanted.

We're extending the 6v6 playtest due to continued player interest and excitement for the mode🥳Starting tomorrow the 6v6 card will move to the Arcade. It will be available until midseason, then transition to a 6v6 Open Queue format - Min 1, Max 3.January 6, 2025

The game eventually did introduce a role queue in 2019, and when Overwatch 2 came out in 2022, it completely overwrote its predecessor and launched with the mechanic in place. So, it's been some time since anyone has been able to enjoy the bigger battles being offered now.

A lot of people replied to Keller's announcement asking for the mode to be made permanent or added to competitive play, showing there's still a lot of love for the old format. The devs did say last year that a return to 6v6 is on the table, so maybe if this game mode proves more popular than 5v5 they'll consider making the change.

Marvel Rivals, a popular Overwatch competitor, is "not considering a role queue" according to creative director Guangyun "Guangguang" Chen, so if you're wanting to play a hero shooter where you've got a bit more freedom, it's your best bet. It is third-person, though.

