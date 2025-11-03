Arc Raiders gives players 500 free Raider Tokens to apologize for servers buckling under the weight of 350,000 Steam players alone over the weekend

If you played Arc Raiders over the weekend, you may be entitled to compensation. By which I mean you will be receiving 500 Raider Tokens from developer Embark as a make-good after server issues and an emergency queue throttled the launch.

More specifically, if you logged into Arc Raiders on Sunday, November 1, you'll get your 500 tokens. Embark announced the freebie in a Twitter post addressing the slightly rocky launch weekend. (The studio also confirmed that the separate Server Slam participation bonuses should be sent out.)

"We appreciate your patience as our servers had a wobble on Sunday, Scrappy must've pecked a few wires loose, he's been put on the naughty step," the studio writes. "As a token of our thanks, we're sending 500 Raider Tokens to all Raiders who logged in on Sunday." Scrappy, I gather, is a chicken, and notably not a qualified network engineer.

For those who haven't discovered this yet because you've been too busy being shot at and changing your pants, Raider Tokens are the premium shop currency in Arc Raiders, generally used to buy cosmetics at a rate of roughly $1 USD to 100 tokens. With 500 tokens, you could buy some of the smaller trinkets like bag accessories – all cosmetic. One premium skin goes for 1,400 tokens, for comparison. So, 500 is not a lot, but it's not nothing.

Arc Raiders has caught a bit of flak for the price of cosmetics in its in-game store, as it happens, as well as the lack of earnable currency. The $40 game is selling a cosmetic bundle that costs $24 worth of tokens, for example, and there's plenty more in the shop.

Even so, the game has performed incredibly well so far, cracking 350,000 players on Steam alone over the weekend and reviewing well on both Xbox Series X and PS5 stores. The servers broke for a reason, after all.

Palworld dev says "it's trendy to say 'eww UE slop'" but Arc Raiders "might be the new benchmark" for Unreal Engine games: "In awe of what they've achieved".