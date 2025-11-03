Arc Raiders gives players 500 free Raider Tokens to apologize for servers buckling under the weight of 350,000 Steam players alone over the weekend

500 tokens to all, and to all a good night

If you played Arc Raiders over the weekend, you may be entitled to compensation. By which I mean you will be receiving 500 Raider Tokens from developer Embark as a make-good after server issues and an emergency queue throttled the launch.

More specifically, if you logged into Arc Raiders on Sunday, November 1, you'll get your 500 tokens. Embark announced the freebie in a Twitter post addressing the slightly rocky launch weekend. (The studio also confirmed that the separate Server Slam participation bonuses should be sent out.)

For those who haven't discovered this yet because you've been too busy being shot at and changing your pants, Raider Tokens are the premium shop currency in Arc Raiders, generally used to buy cosmetics at a rate of roughly $1 USD to 100 tokens. With 500 tokens, you could buy some of the smaller trinkets like bag accessories – all cosmetic. One premium skin goes for 1,400 tokens, for comparison. So, 500 is not a lot, but it's not nothing.

