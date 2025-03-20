After more than two decades since the last full game, Painkiller is back - with a vengeance

Painkiller is back! The beloved 2000s shooter that first debuted in 2004 is returning to PC and consoles alike, brought to us by developer Anshar via publishers 3D Realms and Saber Interactive, with a reveal trailer shown for the first time at the Future Games Show. And judging by the high-octane carnage and gore, not to mention the absurdly brutal weaponry, it seems very little has changed in the afterlife since our last visit.

  • Wishlist Painkiller on Steam now

This time it seems as though there's a serious co-op focus, with players able to team up to bring down the vast hordes of demonic armies being thrown at you. The game will feature different playable heroes and numerous OTT weapons that can be further customized with attachments to suit the player's preferences.

Speaking personally, I'm salivating at the thought of firing a stake gun into a Mephistophelean horde before flinging myself via hookshot into the next overcrowded arena of atrocities. Though considering the enormous size of some of the creatures that the trailer shows off, an arena could be considered overcrowded with just one demon inside it.

The cooperative mode will support up to 3 players, but there'll be single player options too, with players able to pick between four characters with different abilities, ranging from a chunkier health bar to greater firepower. Beyond that, there's special tarot cards (a callback to the original Painkiller's collectibles) that'll grant buffs and push new playstyles, better equipping the characters to deal with the game's greater threats later on.

Painkiller is planned for release in Fall 2025, and will be available on PC, Xbox Series X and PS5.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.

