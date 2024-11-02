Millions of Fortnite players watch Snoop Dogg and Ice Spice livestream a concert as part of a rap-themed Chapter 2 Remix that includes Eminem and a tribute to Juice WRLD

Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Prelude to Fortnite's Chapter 2 Remix kicked off today and included a surprise Snoop Dogg and Ice Spice performance that was livestreamed from Times Square in NYC, and the season kicks off fully tomorrow and runs until the finale on November 30.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix will replace the original chapter's bosses with rappers including Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Ice Spice. Meanwhile, the "remixed and reimagined" Chapter 2 will also include a live celebration of the late rapper Juice WRLD and give players a commemorative outfit if they attend.

For the uninitiated, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 5 has been titled Chapter 2 Remix, which is one way to say the game is bringing back old maps, events, and items and "remixing" them, in this case, with a rap theme.

That's right, Epic says on the official Fortnite website Chapter 2 Remix is bringing back the old Chapter 2 map but with "weekly location and loot drops inspired by the best of early Chapter 2 gameplay and some of the greatest music icons in history." Specifically, you'll now meet Snoop Dogg at the Agency (now "The Doggpound"), Eminem in the Grotto (now "The Spaghetti Grotto), and Ice Spice on Shark Island (now "Ice Isle").

If you manage to beat Snoop, he'll gift you the Snoop’s Drum Gun Mythic and he'll also join you as an ally. Snoop is also the icon for Fortnite Festival Season 6, meaning you'll be able unlock his LBC '93 Dogg Outfit by picking up the Music Pass, and you’ll find the Snoop Dogg Outfit in the Shop.

Meanwhile, Eminem brings with him the new Rap Boy Reloaded outfit, which will be added to the Shop in Week 2, and if you manage to beat him, he'll join your cause and give you his Mythic RG Minigun, which spits the lyrics to Eminem's hit song Rap God in the above trailer.

Ice Spice will be found in the "neon-lit, Y2K-dripped abandoned shopping mall with an ominous aura" that is the remixed version of Shark Island, and if you take her down you'll get Ice Spice’s Grappler and Ice Spice’s Rifle Mythics. Her special outfits are called Ice Spice Outfit and Rap Princess Ice Spice Outfit, they both feature Benny The Jeweler’s princess necklace, and they'll be in the Shop starting in Week 3.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Finally, the Remix: The Finale live event will kick off on November 30 at 2pm ET. The exact details of the event are coming at a later date, but for now Epic says all players who log in between 1am ET on November 30 and 1am ET on December 1 will receive the cel-shaded Slayer Juice WRLD Outfit. The cosmetic will also be available for purchase in the Shop "at a later date" if you can't make it to the event.

You can get the full details of the new season here, but the rap-themed boss battles, maps, items, and events are undeniably the highlight. Fortnite is king of crossovers, and even with hundreds of them under its belt already, including one with another version of Eminem, I can't say I've ever seen one quite like this.

Meanwhile, Fortnite is saying goodbye to its various Battle Pass currencies and hello to good old fashioned XP, with rewards soon unlockable no matter what modes you play.