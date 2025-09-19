Fortnite Delulu adds proximity chat to the battle royale, and after engaging in Solid Snake roleplay, running in-game stores, and more, players with early access are calling it "the best thing to ever happen" to the game

Fortnite has implemented proximity chat for specific players, and the videos coming out have already cemented it as a fantastic decision.

After years of requests Epic Games has finally brought proximity chat to Fortnite via the Fortnite Delulu game mode. At the moment, the mode is a limited-time weekend only mode that allows you to chat with everyone in the lobby within your range. The mode is set to open later today, but players with creator codes have managed to get in early and have already shown off some highlights that cement Fortnite Delulu as a banger of an idea.

Delulu is some of the most fun I've had in a BR game mode in yearsIt being ONLY people with creator codes right now filters out the bad actors and it's just full of people who actually want to have fun pic.twitter.com/RrAW2rrkC5September 18, 2025

Twitter user archer_fortnite shares perhaps the first and last wholesome clip we'll ever see from Fortnite proximity chat, where upon landing at a store in the world, they are invited in by a player who has set up their own makeshift shop filled with genuinely great items like Chug Jugs and Rare-tier weapons. Although even then, they mention they had been robbed by another player, sadly.

Fortnite's new Delulu mode is pretty good. 📦 #mgs pic.twitter.com/Iniu1ot7luSeptember 19, 2025

Elsewhere voice actor Ryan Stewart takes cosplay to the next level, dressing up as Solid Snake, using the Solid Snake skin, and doing a Solid Snake impression. Upon running into another player they suddenly became best pals – which is another of Delulu's new features, the ability to squad up with players you make friends with. He also keeps things canon to the MGS lore, because when asked if he lives in Alaska, he responds "not anymore, I live on a big plane with my boyfriend."

proximity chat is the best thing to ever happen to fortnite pic.twitter.com/fDzwaWp0JlSeptember 18, 2025

But the absolute highlight of the clips coming out of this mode comes from CameronBoi, who posts a clip of them running into a player strapped to balloons. The player announces "I don't want to die" before asking for help, but then floats off saying "how do I stop this thing." You hear their cry for "heeeeeelllllllpppppp" get quieter as they take off into the sky.

I'm sure proximity chat will be used by bad actors eventually, but clips like these are making it feel like a no-brainer that this mode should be added, and makes me excited to finally try it out when it drops.

