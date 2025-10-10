Fortnite dataminers find sus game files that say "PriceChange," but Epic Games denies a price hike for its subscription: "Those rumors aren't true and the price changes aren't happening"

Epic Games has shot down rumors that its Fortnite subscription service is going the way of Xbox Game Pass (to get more expensive), despite dataminers finding some suspicious files indicating a "PriceChange".

In case you're out of the loop, yes, Fortnite also has a paid monthly subscription along with every other monetizable thing on the planet. For around $12, you get the game's current battle pass, some exclusive loot, 1000 V-bucks a month, and a few other perks - it'll also be bolted on to Game Pass' Ultimate tier come November.

But leakers recently found in-game files that include lines of code pointing to a "PriceChange" that says "Fortnite Crew Is Changing." There's also evidence to suggest the subscription might be split into different tiers; one with Lego, Music and OG perks and one without.

Those rumors aren't true and the price changes aren’t happening.October 9, 2025

Epic Games' social media stepped in to quickly put an end to the speculation, though. "Those rumors aren't true and the price changes aren't happening," one of the battle royale's accounts tweeted in response to a leaker.

Elsewhere in the game, Fortnite Delulu recently added proximity chat to the battle royale and, of course, resulted in thousands of bans over the course of a single weekend. You can probably imagine the obscenities coming out of the mode. But in slightly sweeter news, Epic Games last week honored one player's late sister with an in-game statue that'll tug on your heartstrings.

