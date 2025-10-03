After a Fortnite player's post about their late sister "saying hello to me in my favorite game" went viral, Epic Games added a statue in her honor: "I will forever cherish this"
"I am beyond grateful"
Fortnite's latest update has added a touching nod to one player's late younger sister, whose sibling says they "will forever cherish this."
In late August, Reddit user lolwhoopsTavi posted an emotional message to the Fortnite subreddit, accompanied by a screenshot of them in-game, standing by a Roly Poly bug named Olive. The friendly bugs were recently added to the battle royale for Chapter 6 Season 4 – you can ride around the map on them, and the cutest part is that they all have pre-set names. However, this one meant something more to lolwhoopsTavi.
"I lost my little sister Olive tragically in April this year and yesterday was her 15th Birthday," they began. "Today I get on and find this baby named Olive and I just had to keep her the whole game I even went into the storm to keep her. It felt like hello from her and even a good luck symbol because I had been losing all morning but won that game. I miss you Olive thanks for saying hello to me in my favorite game."
At the time, the official Fortnite Team account responded, saying "thank you so much for sharing this moment with us," but it turns out that the devs didn't want to stop there.
"From the bottom of my heart, thank you Fortnite," reads a new post from lolwhoopsTavi following the most recent game update. "I woke up to a few DMs this morning telling me that Fortnite had added a statue to commemorate my baby sister Olive. I am in genuine disbelief that this is happening all for me and my sister and our family and I am beyond grateful for this."
Attached is another in-game screenshot, this time showing a statue of a Roly Poly with the name Olive adorned on the base. The memorial can be found near Foxy Floodgate, close to a Slurp truck.
Fellow players have also been visiting the statue to pay their respects. "I brought your sister some roses," one says, sharing a picture of their character by memorial with some flowers. "Left your sister a crown. Sorry for your loss," another writes.
"Thank you so much to Fortnite and to everyone who had something nice to say to me," lolwhoopsTavi writes, wrapping up their most recent post. "I will forever cherish this you guys have no idea how much this means to me."
