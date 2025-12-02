Fortnite channels its inner Helldivers 2, adds ragdoll-like tumbling, which is either very funny or incredibly embarrassing depending on who you ask

Fortnite Chapter 7 is here, and with Season 1 there are a number of new mechanics to use in the battle royale, including the ability to roll around when you're knocked down. With that also comes something else – Helldivers 2-esque ragdoll-like physics, which can see you uncontrollably tumbling down hills and being flung around by friend and foe alike.

When playing with a team (or solo, if you've managed to grab one of the rare new Self-Revive Devices), when you get knocked, you now have the ability to roll as well as crawl, giving you more room to flee from danger and get rescued by your friends. You have a fair bit of control over this… unless you happen to be by a hill, where your player character's newfound floppiness can see them tumble all the way down – very funny if it's what you were aiming for, perhaps less so if your friends are stuck watching you fall when they could really do with getting you back into the fight.

"This is the most embarrassing mechanic ever added to fortnite," one unlucky player writes, sharing a clip of them going on what must have felt like a journey across the entire map in one spectacularly long tumble.