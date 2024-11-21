Square Enix finally removes its ban on sharing Final Fantasy 7's biggest spoiler, 27 years after it first happened in the original JRPG

Seemingly out of nowhere, the original Final Fantasy 7 has a new update that removes "all previous restrictions" to sharing content that spoils the 27-year-old JRPG's biggest twists.

Spoilers ahead, naturally.

The update went live earlier this month, but fans are only now noticing that it exists. Several posts across Reddit and forums ask what's up with the new update. The answer is also on those posts, but I also found it on Square Enix's support center.

Essentially, all the update states is that "all previous restrictions for sharing features have been removed from Final Fantasy 7" on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. That's right, if you've been holding off capturing content that spoils that Aerith dies in Final Fantasy 7 you can finally upload that freely with Square Enix's blessing, even if there's someone out there who hasn't got around to playing Final Fantasy 7 since it came out over 27 years ago. There are also other ways to capture and share spoilery footage that others have used for years, but we'll put that to one side for now.

While the update appears somewhat random, I can imagine a few reasons for it that aren't quite as amusing as Square Enix deciding enough time has passed. On the one hand, it could be down to some agreement lapsing, though the timing does line up with the Final Fantasy 7 Remake project itself. With Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth released earlier this year, the original JRPG's most precious twist is now out in the wilds once more. Spoilers are still coming in Part 3 of the project, though the first two games have likely thrown up enough to make you wonder what'll stay the same and what won't.

While we don't know why it happened, we do know that it's now slightly easier to upload Final Fantasy 7 spoilers than it already was, and that'll have to do for now.

The plot for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 is complete, and the team is now moving forward with the JRPG's development.