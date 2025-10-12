Square Enix announces the first new Dissidia Final Fantasy in 8 years, but fighting game fans are dismayed it's only on mobile: "I have little faith this will be anywhere near as good"

Square Enix has announced that Dissidia Final Fantasy is returning, but not under the circumstances that many fans hoped for.

Dissidia Final Fantasy started as a series of fighting games on the PSP that saw FF characters from every era battle it out, but publisher Square Enix has since used the Dissidia subtitle under almost any game that has its JRPG icons collide, most recently with Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia in 2017, also on mobile.

Fast forward to eight years later, and Squeenix has played the same card. A new website reveals that the "next evolution" for the series is coming to mobile soon, and a stream airing on October 14th will properly pull the curtain back on more details.

For now, we only have a silhouette of 10 characters. I can definitively make out FF13's Lightning, FF7's Cloud, and FF15's Prompto - it also looks like FF10's Auron, FF9's Zidane, and FF8's Rinoa are in the mix too, though their shadowy figures are a little harder to put a pin in.

Needless to say, fans of the original two fighting games aren't too pleased, especially since Square Enix has a rocky history with online mobile games, to put it kindly. Just earlier this year, the publisher shut down the Kingdom Hearts mobile spin-off after doing the same to Nier's most overlooked entry.

"I know people hate mobile and gachas but Opera Omnia was so good," one Redditor reacted. "I have little faith this will be anywhere near as good but I can dream."

"Square, please, at least remaster Duodecim," another said.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I'd be excited if SE didn't have a history of [end of service] in surprisingly quick succession," a third commented.

In the meantime, reminisce with the best Final Fantasy games of all time.