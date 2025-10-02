Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles launches to 88% 'Very Positive' Steam reviews as fans call the JRPG remaster a "beautiful recreation of an already beautiful game"

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles is out! For some, the remaster's been decades in the making. For others, this is a brand new FF adventure. But if Steam reviews are anything to go on, new and old fans alike have reached a common consensus: The Ivalice Chronicles is pretty damn good.

In case you've been out of the loop, The Ivalice Chronicles repackages the 28-year-old strategy RPG with voice acting, a graphical face lift, updated menus, some more minor tweaks, and a slightly changed ending that leaves the door open for a potential sequel. All of the above propelled the remaster to a 'Very Positive' rating on Steam based on almost 1,000 user reviews, 88% of which had generally good things to say.

"A perfect remaster of a perfect game," one fan writes. "If you are a fan of RPGs, in any capacity, you are absolutely missing out if you don't play this game."

"We finally have a definitive (debatable for sure) way for players to experience Final Fantasy Tactics," another argues. "But... if you're a purist and don't believe in tainting the original, this games includes the ability to PLAY the original version if you wish to do so!"

"A Masterpiece, Finally Perfected. Highly Recommended. This isn't just a simple fantasy story it's a brutal, complex political epic that will stay with you long after the credits roll," says a third.

Another sums it all up pretty well: "This is a beautiful recreation of an already beautiful game." Final Fantasy Tactics is great, and The Ivalice Chronicles is doing a good job of not getting in the way.

The somewhat negative reviews that do exist stem from Square Enix's inclusion of anti-piracy system Denuvo, which is controversial for lots of reasons, including how it sometimes kneecaps performance, and the sentiment that The Ivalice Chronicle's changes aren't worth the £40/$50 for fans who have played the game multiple times already.

