Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles follows Super Smash Bros and Mario Kart in suffering a major preservation loss – Ramza's ass is too powerful for Square Enix in 2025

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles is here, and by all accounts it's an excellent upgrade of an all-time classic strategy RPG. But there's one key way The Ivalice Chronicles fails to preserve the artistic vision of the original, and sadly it's a story we've seen too many times before: modern video game publishers just can't handle the majesty of a prominent male ass.

Yes, protagonist Ramza's iconic butt has been censored in the intro of The Ivalice Chronicles. Where once his booty stood like twin planets in the opening story sequence, now a dark shadow lingers – literally, there's a shadow covering his butt in the intro now. It's like the opposite of those bands of light that pop up when you watch one of those anime on a mainstream streaming service. Not, uh, that I would know about that or anything.

The change was highlighted by Bluesky user Joelle, who has a rallying cry for us all: "THAT'S IVALICE'S ASS." Yea, verily, it is so.

Ramza's butt is a bit of a meme in the Final Fantasy fandom, thanks in large part to a late-game outfit he dons with an exterior thong – the kind of outfit game designers typically reserve for female characters. But Ramza kinda rocks it, and while the thong bit doesn't fully read in-game, his tiny sprite does once again sport prominent booty.

While video games broadly remain as horny as they've ever been, we've sadly seen the male butt nerfs many times before. Who could forget Wario's shrinking posterior in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? What about Solid Snake's flattened cake in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Don't get me started on how it got even smaller when Snake came to Fortnite. Justice for butts!

