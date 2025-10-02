After 28 years, Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles finally makes the JRPG's ending less ambiguous and leaves the door open for a sequel

Almost 30 years ago, classic strategy RPG Final Fantasy Tactics left a fat question mark looming over the heads of its main characters. Almost three decades later, the remastered Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles provides more solid answers, perhaps even leaving the door open for a sequel. (Beware: spoilers for both the original and remaster wait ahead.)

In Final Fantasy Tactics' original ending (again, last warning, spoilers for a 28-year-old video game), the fates of Ramza, Alma and the rest of the crew were left open. They seemingly died in an explosion, but Orlan also sees the duo riding off into the sunset on chocobos. Curious.

Was it Orlan's imagination? Were the protagonists' spirits just metaphorically heading toward the pearly gates of the afterlife? Or were they still actually alive, on the run with their chicken-shaped horses? The Ivalice Chronicles dissolves the ambiguity of the original: the duo survives but are free to start a new life somewhere else since the church believes they're both dead.

As spotted by TheGamer, the re-upped version states it explicitly. "We've eliminated the source of the chaos," Ramza says over a black screen. "Our work is done. From now on we shall live free, as birds on the wing." The young lad makes the call for them to depart Ivalice: "No. Should we remain, we would only be hunted as heretics. So instead... let us take to the road."

"A path of our choosing... But will we be able to find our place?" Alma wonders. "I do not doubt it. For aside from each other, we have time. To forge new friendships. To start new families of our own. And one day when we have children, we will share with them our tale – the first chapter in a new legacy..."

While Final Fantasy Tactics Advance and Final Fantasy Tactics A2 build on the original's setting and strategy gameplay, neither check in with Ramza or Alma to directly continue its story. The Ivalice Chronicle's new ending certainly makes it possible for another, future strategy spin-off to follow the siblings into that sunset (or maybe even follow their kids way into the future).

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles director open to revisiting the series' Game Boy Advance sequels if the remaster does well, but thinks the strategy RPG playerbase is currently a "bit small"