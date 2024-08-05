Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's best minigame will make a grand return in Part 3 of the Remake trilogy with a "revamped or even better version"

While Square Enix cooks up the third and final part of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy, it's clear that the devs know exactly what fans want, as Rebirth's director has confirmed that the best minigame, Queen's Blood, is getting "revamped" for the next installment.

Queen's Blood is a new addition to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth – a card game that allows you to climb up the ranks, facing tougher opponents as you do so, all while unlocking new cards. It's an elite distraction from the RPG's main storyline , so it's unsurprising that director Naoki Hamaguchi is well aware of its popularity, and as he revealed during a recent panel at Otakon (shared by Twitter user @neo_aoshi), the developers are already making sure that it comes back better than ever in the next game.

Via interpreter, Hamaguchi confirms that the team is currently preparing a "revamped or even better version of Queen's Blood for the next series of this title." Based on the reaction of the crowd, it's already obvious that this is going to go down well – just listen to those cheers in the clip below. Hamaguchi adds: "I hope to be able to share more in the near future."

The game producers reveal there is a future for Queens Blood in the next installment! pic.twitter.com/TQ1xTPItCXAugust 3, 2024

Earlier this year, Hamaguchi stated that the devs hadn't "decided anything in terms of future development for Queen's Blood," but said that "we want to consider further expansions as a possibility." Now, it's even less clear whether the director could have been referring to potentially adding more expansions to Rebirth, to the next part of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy, or something else entirely. With his latest comments, though, it's obvious that fans can look forward to an even greater card game experience in the next part.

