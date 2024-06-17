Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth co-director says Part 3 will answer any remaining questions and deliver an even greater ending than the original JRPG

Strap in, folks, because it sounds like Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 is shaping up to be the epic conclusion we've been hoping for, according to Rebirth co-director Motomu Toriyama.

The original Final Fantasy 7 is a JRPG classic for a reason – its story has really stuck with fans over the years, hence why it's been so exciting to see it retold and expanded upon in the Remake trilogy. We're still waiting on news regarding when the highly anticipated third and final part will be upon us, but in a recent panel at Indonesia Anime Con (reported and translated by Automaton ), Toriyama teases that we can expect an even greater conclusion to the story than we got in the 1997 original.

In a clip shared by Q&A attendee @Windermyre, Toriyama says (via interpreter) that the third and final part of the Remake trilogy will answer all of the mysteries left behind by Rebirth, and ultimately wrap things up with an even better ending than that of the classic JRPG. Whether this means we can expect some changes to those final moments or simply look forward to its recreation with current-gen visuals and voice acting isn't clear, but either way, it sounds like Square Enix is planning to elevate things to the next level.

During this part, Motomu Toriyama said that he wishes to add more exploration in the third FF7R, and also want to do his best to give the final game a satisfying ending that is even better than the original FF7. #FF7 #FFVII #FFVIIRemake #FFVIIRebirth #SquareEnix https://t.co/DVfKiOyqR7June 15, 2024

Chances are, though, we still have some time to wait before we can see what the studio has been cooking up for the trilogy's conclusion, given that the second part was only just released in February. However, Rebirth producer Yoshinori Kitase recently spoke about the fact that the second installment was completed in three years thanks to the development team remaining intact from Remake. The same thing applies to the currently unnamed third part, so could we hope for it to be wrapped up in a similar amount of time? Given that in February, co-director Naoki Hamaguchi said, "We are in the same situation today," with the third part as the team was with Rebirth when Remake was finished, perhaps so. It's worth keeping in mind that there was a four-year gap between the first two games because of Remake's DLC, however.

For now, we'll just have to watch this space for official updates, but over four years on from the release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, it'll be fantastic to see all three parts finally out there – here's hoping that the full package will be worth the wait.

While you're here, be sure to check out our ranking of the best Final Fantasy games of all time .