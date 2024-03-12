Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director says Queen's Blood expansions are "a possibility" following "very positive feedback" to the JRPG's best minigame

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's director has hinted at the possibility of expansions for the JRPG's best minigame.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth features a sizable world chock full of side content and minigames to distract Cloud from his goal of tracking down and defeating former elite Soldier turned big bad Sephiroth. Chief among them is Queen's Blood, a card game that's simple to pick up, with plenty of challenge and strategy to keep you coming back for more.

Discussing the card game in an interview with Redbull, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi says that given the positive reaction it's had, the team is open to the idea of bolstering Queen's Blood with "further expansions."

"We haven't decided anything in terms of future development for Queen's Blood," Hamaguchi explains, "but so far, the media who played it have provided very positive feedback on it, so we want to consider further expansions as a possibility."

The director didn't go into any greater detail than this, leaving us plenty of room to speculate and to dream. Currently, there are 145 cards in total in Queen's Blood, and Hamaguchi's comments most likely mean we could see more added to the mix, potentially with different abilities to add a new layer to the game.

Perhaps less likely, but still a possibility, is that Queen's Blood could become a standalone game in the same vein as The Witcher 3's Gwent. A similarly wild possibility would be the potential for it to be ported to mobile so players can enjoy a quick round of cards on the go.

Alternatively, Square Enix could consider expanding the game beyond its current form into a real-life trading card game, where players put their decks to the test against human opponents.

Of course, this is all merely guesswork, and we'll have to wait for official word before we can know for sure what the future holds for this captivating card game.

The Queen's Blood card game is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's best addition and the RPG's greatest distraction.