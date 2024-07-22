Final Fantasy 14's new raid armor makes some of the MMO's lewdest pants even lewder, and the community's treating this bug as a feature

Final Fantasy 14's new raid gear has an unfortunate glitch (or fortunate, depending on how you look at it) which sees characters hanging everything out there for the world to see.

The new Arcadion Raid series went live last week in Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail, and was quickly ranked among the MMO's best-ever raids, thanks in no small part to its inventive new twists on established mechanics. With the new raid came new raid gear to unlock, but some of the latest armor pieces have come with some unintended consequences.

As per the tweet below, one of the new jackets in the Arcadion Raid rewards doesn't properly render a character's full armor set, or at least that's the case with the old Subligar armor, meaning characters are effectively wearing nothing but very tiny underwear on their bottom halves. It's apparently the jacket that's causing the unintended knock-on effect of basically breaking a character's trousers.

This new jacket doesn’t render the additional belt/armor for the Subligar pants. 😅👀 #ffxiv pic.twitter.com/UhDn3utgZdJuly 20, 2024

As you can probably imagine, this has swept through the Final Fantasy 14 player base with the force of a storm. Players are now intentionally kitting themselves out in the Arcadion jacket so that they can have the bottom half of their gear disappear and wander around with everything exposed. It's no surprise that the first screenshot just below was taken in Limsa Lominsa.

WILD AND PURE AND FOREVER FREE https://t.co/OKsPbA25vI pic.twitter.com/GiNkITpn1FJuly 21, 2024

everyone and their mum has started doing this fit (op u are a revolutionary and a hero) but i thought i might as well go for it too :} (the bottoms ARE is the subligar btw i just found an old TB 2.0 upscale of it lmao.) https://t.co/ZjTsr0DgrQ pic.twitter.com/kjgfXwsLbFJuly 22, 2024

Let's be honest: the Subligar gear was pretty kinky in the first place. What the Arcadion jacket has really done is take a kinky item and turn the player's entire outfit into one massive kink. Maybe someone will ask game director Naoki Yoshida about this in real life, and cause him as much mental anguish as when Endwalker's infamous low-poly grapes were brought up.

It's not quite as prominent on hrothgar, but it's certainly a vibe! https://t.co/qUBNMZh6HK pic.twitter.com/U73O0rtJhCJuly 21, 2024

I should re-run all of MSQ looking like this https://t.co/XdLJPAg1mq pic.twitter.com/Ka1FQisdfyJuly 21, 2024

found this out the other week and was flabbergasted AGSHHSH https://t.co/nm3M184J0Y pic.twitter.com/rq4FQ9svhkJuly 21, 2024

