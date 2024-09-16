Marvel vs Capcom 2's return plagued by matchmaking issues - specifically, a single fighting game legend whooping players so hard they refund the game

Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics has launched with a few bumps and bruises. That's largely due to matchmaking goofs, but the more amusing story emerging is fighting game legend Justin Wong absolutely cleaning house on Marvel vs Capcom 2 – so much so that fans have decreed that he's to blame for the game being refunded.

The main issue for those who encounter Wong is that he is rather tidy when it comes to throwing virtual hands – but there's more to it than that. The Marvel vs Capcom collection doesn't support crossplay, so Wong has taken it as a personal challenge to top each and every platform leaderboard – a challenge he's just completed at the time of writing. That means players from the realms of PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo have all met Wong's fury.

Another issue—and one that speaks to a larger problem—is the matchmaking itself. As we can see from SteamDB, the collection isn't short of players but is struggling to put them into matches. As players report sitting around for hours for a game, it's clear that whatever system is in place is approving lopsided matches just to get people into a bout. And that means you get incidents like the one below, in which Wong – a seven-time EVO champion in MvC 2, by the way – is getting pitted against a bronze player. That's just cruelty.

People been saying I have been causing people to refund the gameI thought ppl enjoyed playing with me until pic.twitter.com/DQUPiBfJDYSeptember 13, 2024

Capcom has apologized and is looking into the problem, though that hasn't stopped Wong – or, his online handle, the 'Wazzler' – from appearing in numerous amusing Steam reviews (thanks, Dexerto).

“Ran into someone online named Wazzler," one reads. "The Iron Man combo he did to me gave me enough time to go get dinner started for the family. 10/10."

Another less enthusiastic review reads: "Imagine getting off work excited to unwind by playing some old childhood classics. Hop online for some good casual fun, and the first opponent you run into is Justin Wong."

On the bright side, Wong's taking it in good spirits.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Marvel vs Capcom 2 has made a long-awaited comeback – here's why that's such a big deal.