Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero is bringing back an iconic 18-year-old Budokai Tenkaichi voice line and fans can't get enough

A new Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero trailer is here confirming 15 more characters from across the Saiyan and Namek sagas, but the thing that has fans obsessed is the return of some iconic voice acting.

If you check out the trailer below at the 1:27 mark, you'll see Vegeta using a rush attack and proclaiming "the Saiyans are a true warrior race - don't underestimate us!" If you spent any meaningful time playing Budokai Tenkaichi 2 or 3 back in the day, you'll likely have that exact line burned into your memory, because it was exactly the same in the old games. Clearly, the devs of Sparking Zero are paying tribute to the classics down to the last detail.

DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO â€“ Saiyan & Namek Sagas Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The return of the "don't underestimate us" line is dominating the conversation around the new trailer, judging by the comments across YouTube, Reddit, and Twitter. The voice acting in general is drawing some big praise, with a lot of love shown to the intense performances showcased at the end of the trailer.

The new trailer confirms 15 additions to the roster, including Chiaotzu, Saibaman, Cui, Dodoria, Zarbon, Super Zarbon, Nail, Guldo, Recoome, Ginyu, and no fewer than five different versions of Frieza - first, second, third, fourth, and fourth form full power variations. There are still quite a few spots on the roster left open too, and while there's plenty of hope for GT characters to make an appearance, I have to admit I'm just looking for Golden Frieza and Mecha Frieza to show up and expand my Frieza options even further.

