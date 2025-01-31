Dev behind the legendarily horny Dead or Alive series politely cites "impact on safety" while requesting fans stop sending romantic gifts to fictional characters

Having 12,000 abs isn't all fun and muscle – it's hard work, as hottie creator and Ninja Gaiden developer Koei Tecmo discovered after receiving too many gifts addressed to its fictional characters. The company is once again standing up for itself, repeating past years in announcing it will not accept Valentine's Day presents addressed to staff or game protagonists.

"We are very grateful for these gifts," Koei Tecmo writes in the announcement spotted by Japanese gaming site Automaton, and according to a DeepL translation. "However, due to the difficulty of receiving gifts and the impact on safety, we are declining to accept gifts on Valentine's Day and [reciprocal Japanese holiday] White Day this year."

"We appreciate your understanding and cooperation," the publisher continues.

Glancing over Koei Tecmo's roster of chiseled warriors and magnificent ninjas in shapewear – especially in the 1996 fighting game series Dead or Alive – I can see what has fans stocking up on red roses and milk chocolate. But, boundaries, people. Dead or Alive teen princess Kasumi, who apparently can't use her dexterity to combat against the wispy bikinis she keeps getting put into, has suffered enough without having to peruse unwanted holiday cards.

While Automaton notes it's common in Japan for fans to send their favorite characters Valentine's Day treats, Koei Tecmo seems to have had its fill of longing. Earlier this month, the company revealed it takes action against up to 3,000 pieces of fan art a year, in part because some of it is way too risqué. It says it sees its female characters "like daughters" – daughters in bikinis, I guess.

Over 10 years later, Ninja Gaiden 4 is in the works with help from Nier: Automata and Bayonetta studio Platinum Games – and a Ninja Gaiden 2 remaster is out now.