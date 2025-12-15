Have Your Say: Help us determine what the greatest Fallout game of all time really is

I don't know about you, but all I want to do right now is play Fallout. That's partially the fault of Amazon Prime Video and Bethesda Game Studios, as the two companies prepare to launch Fallout Season 2 on December 17. Obsidian Entertainment is also to blame, with The Outer Worlds 2 making me consider a return to New Vegas. The thing is, there's only so much time to spare as we approach the end of the year, and so many of the best games of 2025 to catch up on.

This week, GamesRadar+ is enlisting your help to determine what the greatest Fallout game of all time really is. We're doing this for two reasons: the first is that it's fun to make our voices heard, and the second is that maybe it'll help you decide which Fallout game to play as new episodes of Season 2 continue to roll out into the new year.

(Image credit: Future / Bethesda)

While GR+ does have its own take on what the best Fallout games are already, this is an opportunity for you to have your say. Every day this week we will open voting up on the GamesRadar+ website and our social platforms – including Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook – as the 10 games in the Fallout franchise go head-to-head. Whichever game has the most total votes by the time we close the polls will move onto the next round, leading to a final showdown to determine the greatest Fallout game of all time.