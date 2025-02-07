As if Fallout: London wasn't already big enough, its devs now say the mod's "first DLC is getting closer" with "more surprises" to come

One of the most ambitious Fallout 4 mods ever, Fallout: London, is about to get even bigger as its creators hint that the "first DLC is getting closer" – with "some more surprises" yet to come, too.

The first DLC was discussed in December when Team Folon revealed it would "feature both new content and previously cut content that we're working hard to restore," with not much else said regarding the release since. Dubbed "Rabbit & Pork," the DLC might be just around the corner now, as Team Folon states in a recent post (spotted by VG247) that "big things are coming," with the exciting launch "getting closer" and devs "working non-stop."

That's not all, though – it sounds like there's more to come, too, as Team Folon hints toward "some more surprises" and says there are "exciting times ahead." The DLC is only the first of three according to an older announcement from the modders, featuring a sneak peek at each one's planned title. There's Rabbit & Pork, Last Orders, and the New Vegas-esque Wildcard to look forward to – as if Fallout: London wasn't big enough already.

Fallout: London first came to fruition in 2019, with its creators at Team Folon aiming to make a total conversion mod set in England's capital for Bethesda 's 2015 action RPG. The mod finally launched this past summer , boasting hours of new content, a massive map, and talent from Baldur's Gate 3 . Since then, Fallout: London has received over 500,000 downloads , with Team Folon even revealing plans to "launch our own indie games company."

